India: 40-year-old man killed by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama; search ops launched

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday (February 26). The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the Achan area, who was working as a bank security guard.

''Terrorists fired upon one civilian from the minority community namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,'' the police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG South Kashmir, said that Sharma was a member of a minority community.

“We are sifting the information and the terrorists involved in the killing will be neutralised soon. We are also making sure to not let terrorists succeed in their plans. We have started the investigation and soon will be able to neutralize the terrorists involved in the attack, '' Bhat added.

The police started a massive search operation in the area but terrorists managed to flee. On social media, a terror outfit by the name of 'United Liberation Front' has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, this has not been confirmed by security agencies.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing.

''Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones, '' Abdullah tweeted.

