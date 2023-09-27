India: 1mn electric vehicles sold in 2023, over 40pc of them made in THIS state

According to the data from the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard data, more than one million Electric Vehicles(EVs) have been sold in the country, in 2023.

This totals 10,44,600 electric cars and bikes that were registered with Regional Transport Offices till September 20th. While it took the entire year 2022 to achieve an annual sale of 1 million EVs in the country, the same feat has been surpassed by mid-September 2023, indicating the greater acceptance of EVs in India.

However, there is another significant fact to be noted. More than 40 percent of the EVs sold in the country were made in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Adding to its prowess in the export of electronic goods, automobiles, textiles, and leather, Tamil Nadu has also made rapid strides in EV manufacturing.

EV Original Equipment Manufacturers based out of Tamil Nadu have churned out more than 4,10,000 (0.41 million) of the more than 1 million units sold in India, thus far this year.

As per government data, the top five firms that have made and sold EVs from Tamil Nadu include Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy, Ampere Vehicles, and BYD India.

According to the Tamil Nadu Government, the state aims to take forward its status as India's automobile manufacturing capital and the global top 10 auto hubs, to become a global EV capital.

In this regard, the state recently rolled out its EV Policy in 2023, with the insights gathered from leading players in the sector.

The government has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem, manufacturing of batteries, charging infrastructure, and others. The state is making strides in the EV revolution from the manufacture of cars, buses, and two & three-wheelers, EV cells and motors to charging stations and upcoming future mobility parks.

Six cities in the state, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and capital city Chennai, have been identified for developing as EV hubs.

These cities are already strong contenders, thanks to the vast availability of a skilled, trained workforce, network and supply chains, auto and auto component manufacturing ecosystem, and Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and logistics support systems.

Estimates say Rs. 50,000 crore is expected to be invested in EV manufacturing by 2025, resulting in the creation of 1.5 lakh jobs. By 2030, Tamil Nadu aims to manufacture 30 percent of all electric vehicles sold in India and contribute substantially to global exports, said the state government.