Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: 3 months on, probe details remain shrouded in mystery | WION Newspoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
In a big development, the Canadian 'mounted' police has released a statement 'misinformation shrouds more than it reveals'. Meanwhile, Canada reportedly took India's name after receiving pertinent information from American spy services in the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's death row. Watch to know more.

