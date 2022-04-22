India: 18 Sri Lankan refugees reach Tamil Nadu shores, total influx reaches 60

A total of 18 Sri Lankan nationals illegally arrived on Indian shores on Thursday and Friday, at different locations in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.

Arriving in three batches, these members belonging to different families had taken the arduous boat ride from the northern and eastern parts to Sri Lanka, to alight on Indian territory, fleeing the severe economic crisis back at home.

Following the initial investigation and procedures, all 18 members are said to have been taken to the Mandapam refugee camp in the same district.

In batches, y'day & today 18 #Srilankan nationals fled the island nation & reached #indian shores #TamilNadu via boat..



With this 18, the total influx since March 22nd has risen to 60



Feel sorry & sad for their plight of having to sell everything for cash, flee across the sea pic.twitter.com/AauEdTQ0bV — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 22, 2022 ×

With this batch of six men, five women, and seven children having fled to India over the last month, the total count of refugees that have arrived here has touched sixty.

Since March 22nd , Lankan Tamils from the lowest strata of Sri Lankan society have been taking the extreme step of selling all of their belongings, leaving their homes and fleeing to India, in batches, by paying huge sums of money to fishermen and agents.

The economic crisis that has devastated the island nation has taken a severe toll on daily wage earners and those from the less-fortunate sections of society, whose wages have been stagnant amid skyrocketing prices.

The worst-ever crisis faced by the island nation is primarily caused by a shortage of foreign currency to import essential commodities.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, over-reliance on tourism revenue, and the export of tea, spices, and other consumables all contributed to the country's demise.

Angry and distraught citizens are out in protest against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy. Protests demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa and his Sri Lanka Podujana (Peramuna)-led government have only intensified.

The Rajapaksa-clan, which until recently held all important portfolios in the government, has been facing severe backlash over widespread allegations of large-scale corruption.