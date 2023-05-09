India: 15 killed, more than 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in Khargone

At least 15 people were dead and more than 20 were injured after a bus dell from a bridge in Khargone on Tuesday (May 9) in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the details further adding that the emergency services with the help of local villagers are engaged in rescue operations.

The minister said that the injured have been referred to Khargone District Hospital for treatment and a magisterial lever inquiry has also been ordered into the accident.

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured, Rs 25,000 to the minor and minor injured. He added that the treatment of all the injured will be provided by the government. खरगोन में बोराड नदी पर बस दुर्घटना में 15 लोगों के काल कवलित होने की दुखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। घायलों को उपचार के लिए खरगोन जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। हादसे की मजिस्ट्रियल जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।



हादसे में मृतकों के परिवारजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता, गंभीर… pic.twitter.com/ABJdusHBAk — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) May 9, 2023 × more to follow...

