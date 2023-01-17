In partnership with Russia, India begins manufacturing iconic Kalashnikov rifles

India has started to manufacture the iconic Kalashnikov assault rifles in partnership with Russia from the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles will be delivered to the Indian army with a possibility of being exported to a third country as well.

General Director of Rostec, a Russian state-owned defence conglomerate, Sergey Chemezov said in a statement, “With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defense and law enforcement agencies."

A joint venture between Russia and India, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited is overseeing the production. The company registered and located in India is a joint venture between Rosonboronexport, Kalashnikov (both are subsidiaries of the Rostec) & Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). The joint venture plans to focus on 100 per cent localization of AK-203 rifles in India as part of New Delhi's "make in India" policy.

Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, pointed that the capacity of the ordnance factory in Amethi “makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators". In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries.

India is the first country to start producing the AK-200-series assault rifles of the world-famous brand. The Indian Army Chief recently said that Army will receive the first batch of AK203 rifle by March 2023. Around six lakh of these rifles will be manufactured over a time frame of 10 year as per the contract, out of which 75,000 are to be produced in 32 months.

