In Moscow, Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls for 'consistent sensitivity' to the interests of partners 

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, has urged for "constant sensitivity" to the "interests of a crucial strategic partner" during his Moscow visit.

The remark is significant in light of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Islamabad earlier this year.

Lavrov went to Pakistan from India, marking the first time a Russian foreign minister has visited the country in many years.

"A key concern even while widening options is to ensure consistent sensitivity to the interests of a critical strategic partner. Indeed, it is this deep sense of consideration for each other that has been the formula of our ties. Mutual interest mandates that this continues to be so between India and Russia," Jaishankar said at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

The remarks are also significant in terms of India-Russia-China relations. Moscow has strong relationships with both Delhi and Beijing, but due to China's confrontational and aggressive behaviour, India and China don't have a friendly relationship.

Russia is also regarded as dragging its feet on the Indo-Pacific vision, which China sees as an attempt to encircle it.

"That is absolutely the case with the Indo-Pacific, whose disconnection was a product of a certain period in history," Jaishankar said of the Indo-Pacific.

He added, "We must move beyond such anachronisms for a country like India, which now exports the majority of its goods eastward.Today, our interests and reach stretch all the way to the Pacific.Our most important partners are based there, with cooperation with Russia's Far East being one notable example."

From trade to defence, the two countries enjoy a multidimensional connection. India is actively pursuing a trade pact with Russia's Eurasian Economic Union, and will receive the first S400 units by the end of this year.

"Enormous experience of past cooperation is now being put to a more contemporary requirement, including the Make in India programme," Jaishankar said, praising Russia as a "dependable defence partner of India."

Today, Jaishankar will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. This is their second face-to-face meeting this year. Lavrov visited India earlier this year.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, will visit India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit.