In India, Qatar special envoy agrees Afghan peace process should be inclusive for its success

Qatar's Special Envoy for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, who was on a two-day India visit, has briefed the Indian side about the Afghan peace process. On Saturday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla during which, he agreed that the process should be inclusive to ensure its success.

During the meetings, Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh was also present. In a tweet after the meet, EAM said, "Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter" and "peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected."

Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 7, 2021 ×

The special envoy during the various meetings was concerned about external players as much as internal. The visit comes amid a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes territorial gains.

Last week, at a United Nations Security Council session on Afghanistan under India Afghan envoy to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai exposed Pakistani support to the Taliban's ongoing offensive. He said, "Taliban continue to enjoy a safe haven in and supply and logistics line extended to their war machine from Pakistan."

Qatar has played an important role when it comes to the US-Taliban pact and hosting the intra-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Remember, Al-Qahtani is the same Qatari official, who earlier this year, confirmed that some kind of talks is happening between India and the Taliban.