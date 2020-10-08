In first big engagement in Delhi, Dr Abdullah meets NSA Doval, briefs him about intra-Afghan talks

In his first high-level political engagement in Delhi, Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday evening at the Hyderabad house.

Dr Abdullah is the chief Afghan government negotiator for the intra-Afghan talks.

During the meeting, Dr Abdullah briefed Doval about the ongoing intra-Afghan talks between Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, with India reiterating support for an "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, Afghan-controlled" peace process.

Calling the talks "constructive", the senior Afghan politician tweeted, "We discussed the Afghan peace process & the talks in Doha. He assured me of India’s full support for the peace efforts, & that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India."

He said, NSA Doval stated that New Delhi "is in favor an independent, democratic, sovereign & peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate" for which he thanked India's "continued support for Afghanistan & its constructive role in peace efforts."

Present during the Wednesday meeting were other Afghan dignitaries including Tahir Qadiry, charges d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in Delhi, Mohammad Akram Khpalwak Deputy Chairman of HCNR, Nasrullah Arsalai Senior Adviser & SR of the Chairman for Provincial Affairs, Farida Momand, Member of the Leadership Board of HCNR, Zeya Gul Rezaee Member of the Leadership Board of HCNR, Roz Mohammad Noor Senior Advisor to Chairman HCNR, Amir Mohammad Akhundzada Senior Advisor to Chairman, HCNR, Ahmad Zahir Anwari Special Assistant to Chairman of the HCNR.

From the India side CDS Bipin Rawat, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla , Army Chief Gen Naravane, Dy NSA Pankaj Saran, JS PAI Division, JP Singh and other high ranking Indian officials were present.

This is the first India visit of Dr Abdullah in his present capacity. Last month when intra-Afghan talks began in Doha, Joint Secretary in the Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Division of MEA, JP Singh met him in Qatar. Dr Abdullah will meet PM Modi on Thursday and external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday.