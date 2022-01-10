In a sweet gesture, PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath temple workers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which is located in the country's northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham is a famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The historic temple is located in one of the most popular cities in Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi, which is also PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Recently, he had inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project and had also greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

Now, in a sweet gesture, India-based news agency ANI reported citing government sources that PM Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear as a gift to the workers when he came to know that they had to work barefoot.

It is forbidden for people, such as priests, people performing Seva, security guards, sanitation workers and other workers to wear footwear made with leather or rubber in the temple premises.

Sources have revealed that PM Modi immediately got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent these over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

The government source has also revealed that PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues and developments in Varanasi.