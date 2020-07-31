In a major blow to China, India restricts import of colour television sets

The government of India on Thursday decide to impose restriction on the import of fully built colour television sets, intending to encourage local manufacturing and check imports from China.

Colour television sets worth $781 million were imported in the year ended 31 March, most of which came from Vietnam ($428 million) and China ($292 million).

According to a local statistics in India, in 2018-19, 92 per cent of Indian computers, 82 per cent of TV sets, 80 per cent of optical fibres, 85 per cent motorcycle components are imported from China.

The government has been putting Chinese investments and imports under strict scrutiny amid the border tension along the Line of Actual Control. The anti-China sentiment is growing stronger than ever in the country and there are calls for boycotting Chinese goods and investments after the skirmish in Galwan Valley of Ladakh left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Since the Galwan Valley clashes, India has cancelled railway and road tenders secured by Chinese companies.

On June 29, govt also banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, on national security grounds.The Centre had said that these apps were 'prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India needs to end its dependence on import of solar panels, which are mostly sourced from China.

