In a first, India's ISRO to launch scientific mission to study sun in June

For the first time in history of India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch a scientific mission to study the sun in June or July.

The ISRO recently received the Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VELC), which is the primary payload on board Aditya-L1, from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

VELC is the first scientific mission of India for studying the sun and will be launched by June or July. The ceremony to hand over VELC took place at the IIA's Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) campus in the presence of the ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

IIA stated that the calibration, assembling and testing of the VELC has been successfully finished by them, which is the most challenging and largest among the seven payloads/telescopes which will fly on Aditya-L1, at its CREST campus.

More testing of VELC and its integration with the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will now be conducted by ISRO, the release stated.

Somanath congratulated the team of VELC and stated that Aditya-L1's launch will take place around June or July.

"Understanding the effect of the sun on Earth and its surroundings has become very important now and Aditya-L1 aims to shed light on this topic. It has taken 15 years for VELC from concept to completion, and this period was needed for a complex system like this. The VELC has been the finest collaboration between IIA and ISRO,” he stated.

Aditya L1 is India's first space-based mission aimed at studying the sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth system's Lagrangian point 1 (L 1).

The mission, which will have seven payloads on board to make observations of the chromosphere, the sun's outermost layers (the corona) and the photosphere, will make it possible to make multiple observations about the solar activities as well as its effect on space weather, stated officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Meanwhile, IIA Director Prof Annapurni Subramaniam said, “VELC is a team effort and is a major milestone for the institute. The effort has involved close collaboration between IIA, ISRO and many industries across India. We look forward to exciting science results coming from this payload after it is operational."

