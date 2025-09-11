/In a first, Indian Railways launches first parcel train from Kashmir to Delhi to aid apple growers

In a landmark move, Indian Railways has launched its first-ever parcel coach train from Budgam district in central Kashmir to New Delhi. This initiative addresses long-standing demands from apple growers, who have faced challenges due to the national highway connecting Srinagar to the rest of India being closed for over two weeks.

To empower Kashmir’s apple growers, the Union Railway Minister of India announced the launch of a daily time-tabled parcel train from Budgam in the Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi. The two parcel trains from Budgam will transport fresh apple produce from various districts to multiple states across India, boosting the region’s agricultural economy.

''Empowering Kashmir’s apple growers. With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Kashmir valley has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Budgam in Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi starting Saturday (September 13). Loading of two parcel vans of apples from Budgam to Delhi is beginning today," said Ashwani Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways.

The daily parcel train from Budgam to New Delhi will provide significant relief to apple growers in the Kashmir Valley. With the National Highway closed for nearly two weeks due to adverse weather and landslides, this initiative offers critical support to the region’s apple industry. Thousands of trucks loaded with apples have been stranded for weeks due to road closures, with traffic only recently restored for light motor vehicles. This train service ensures a reliable alternative for transporting fresh produce to markets across India.

''This has been worked out for some time now. We really did not expect that the work would start so soon. But the work of railway officers here and in Northern Railways played a huge role. Train is the only option where there is no closure. Now a train with fruits can reach Kanyakumari from Kashmir in just 4-5 days. The central government wanted to give a gift to Kashmiris, and we want to help the local community, and We have been wanting to help the people. The only thing left was the goods train and it's a very easy process and can be done online and send your stuff from Kashmir to various states across India. Two coaches will leave on Thursday with a capacity of 18 tons each. Most of the apples that we are sending on Thursday have come from Baramulla and Budgam," said Zaffar Hussain Mir, Railway Union Kashmir.

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also thanked the government for such a timely initiative of helping the apple growers of the Kashmir division. LG Manoj Singa said that ''the daily parcel-train from Budgam to New Delhi will bring huge relief to apple growers. My deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji."

''We are very happy as the road is closed right now, and we have an option of sending and getting stuff to various parts of the country. It's very unfortunate that the roads are closed right now but the train is going to be a great help for us to send our produce on time," said Ghulam Rasool Rather, an apple farmer.