In a first, Indian-American Apsara Iyer to lead Harvard Law Review

A second year Indian-American student named Apsara Iyer at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to hold the role of president of the esteemed Harvard Law Review in the 136-year history of the journal. Iyer said in The Crimson report that as Law Review president, she aims to “include more editors in the process of reviewing and selecting articles and upholding the publication’s reputation for “high-quality” work.”

"I think that right now I’m just focused on making sure we keep the lights on and everything going,” she added.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court and former US president Barack Obama are two of Iyer's notable predecessors who held the position.

Iyer’s immediate predecessor Priscila Coronado said the publication is “extremely lucky” to have Iyer at the forefront.

"Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so," Coronado, who spoke to PTI said. "From the start, she has impressed her fellow editors with her remarkable intelligence, thoughtfulness, warmth, and fierce advocacy."

The Crimson said that Iyer's goal to understand the "value of cultural heritage" prompted her to join the Manhattan District Attorney's Antiquities Trafficking Unit, which investigates cases involving antiquities and art pieces that have been stolen.

Iyer entered the Harvard Law Review, according to the report, after competing in a procedure known as "write-on," in which students at the law school "rigorously fact-check a document and provide commentary on a recent State or Supreme Court Case."

Iyer was formerly been involved with the Harvard Human Rights Journal and the National Security Journal at the Law School.

