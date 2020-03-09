Immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests: Allahabad High Court orders UP government

Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered to remove the hoardings put up by Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those who were accused of violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier, taking suo moto cognizance of public interest litigation on the issue the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday, a court holiday, termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".

Lawyer KK Rai had on Sunday said that the court has observed that the act is an encroachment into a citizen's right to privacy.

On Thursday, the district administration installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year.

