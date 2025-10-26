/IMD warns severe cyclone ‘Montha’ to hit coastal region on Oct 28; heavy rain likely in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the cyclonic storm 'Montha' is likely to lash coastal areas with extremely heavy rainfall. It also warned of the formation of a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal by October 26. This storm will further intensify and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, by October 28.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Andhra Pradesh as it is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27 to 28, particularly in parts of Yanam and Rayalaseema due to the cyclone. In addition, Odisha is also predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rain on October 28 and 29, affecting Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts, where wind speeds are likely to rise 60–70 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in a few areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected to begin on October 25 in Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, and Chengalpet, spreading to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet by October 26. On October 27, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Vellore are likely to experience heavy rainfall, accompanied by intense downpours in Chennai. Rainfall is forecast to subside by October 28, remaining concentrated over Tiruvallur and Ranipet.

Cyclone landfall

The weather system over the Bay of Bengal is projected to intensify into a cyclone by Monday morning. According to IMD, it may make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28.

What areas will be affected?

The storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, accompanied by strong winds and possible coastal flooding. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and adhere to official advisories.

As per the IMD, the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has shifted slightly west-northwest at around 8 kmph over the past six hours. “As of 11:30 pm on October 25, it was centred near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E — about 550 km west of Port Blair, 850 km east-southeast of Chennai, and around 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, ” the IMD said.