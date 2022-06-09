IMD predicts no major relief from heatwave till June 15 in North, warns East of heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi NCR and other parts of northwest India will drop a few degrees over the weekend, but no significant relief is expected until June 15. The temperature might fluctuate between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius. However, as per the forecast, from 16 June onwards, easterly breezes will bring major relief to the region. Due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds, northwest and central India has been experiencing a heatwave since June 2, as reported by PTI.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said, “The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," he said. He further said that the current heatwave is less severe than the one recorded in late April and early May, but is nearly equivalent.

The IMD officials said, the pre-monsoon activity is expected to begin on June 12 in east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha although temperatures in north Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and North Madhya Pradesh will remain above average until June 15.

Last year, the department predicted that the monsoon would arrive roughly two weeks earlier than typical in Delhi (June 27).

As per R K Jenamani, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered the south and central Arabian sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.

The weather department also said that the monsoon is moving normally and is expected to reach Maharashtra in the next two days. The office had also issued a warning for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam as well as Meghalaya for the following five days.

(With inputs from agencies)