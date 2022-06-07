IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in Delhi, north east warned for heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi and other neighbouring locations for severe heatwave conditions with temperatures ranging from 44 to 47 degrees Celsius, reported by ANI.

The national capital has been experiencing severe heatwaves in recent days. On Saturday (June 4), Delhi saw searing summer heat, with the temperatures exceeding 47 degrees Celsius. Mungeshpur saw a temperature reaching 47.1 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at IMD said, “Orange alert in Delhi. Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of MP, Rajasthan. Temp varying b/w 44°-47°. Shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spells are very severe.”

The hottest temperature recorded in Ganganagar, Rajasthan and Hisar, Haryana recorded 47.5 and 46.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The senior scientist further added that heavy rainfall is expected in east India and warnings for the same has been issued for Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. However, the monsoon has nowhere started in the North.

The weather agency tweeted expecting no substantial changes in maximum temperatures in most regions of Northwest India for the next few days but it's hopeful for a drop in the temperature in Central India after two days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

