IMD issues red alert for heatwave in Delhi, as mercury rises to 45ºC

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for a heat wave in Delhi over the next three days as temperatures soared to nearly 45 degrees Celsius in several places across the national capital. The IMD caution comes after it issued an orange alert for Delhi on Monday.

Several parts of Delhi recorded nearly 45 degrees for the second consecutive time this month.



According to official readings, Safdarjung registered 43.4 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded 44.3 degrees, Lodi Road 43.3 degrees, Ridge 44.9 degrees, and Aya Nagar experienced the highest temperature at 45.3 degrees Celsius. These figures mark an increase of 1 to 2 degrees compared to the temperatures on the previous day.

IMD had earlier forecast that temperatures in Delhi would hover in the 44-45 degrees Celsius category till Thursday, adding that evenings would offer little relief from the scorching heat.

The heat wave will be followed by storms and rain over the weekend, according to the weather department.

In Uttar Pradesh, a severe heat wave scorched 19 districts of the state on Monday, with Kanpur, Agra and Jhansi being the hottest, as temperatures rose to nearly 46 degrees while the minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius.

Humidity is also on the rise in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, the southwestern wind coming through the hot sandy areas is increasing the temperature in the plains, and high day and night temperatures may continue for the next two days.

“Temperatures in Delhi may cross 45 degrees on Wednesday and lead to heat wave conditions in Delhi,” said IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava.

Talking about the weather conditions in other parts of North India, he said that severe heat wave conditions are being observed in West Rajasthan and a red alert has been issued for the area.