/IMD issues 'Red Alert' for Delhi as heavy rains lash NCR, airlines warn of flight delays

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas on Tuesday afternoon as heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms continued to lash the national capital region. The warning of the weather agency is likely to remain in place for the next three hours.

The latest data of the met department showed that moderate to heavy showers are expected across several parts of Delhi, South Haryana, East Rajasthan and North Gujarat. In addition, the weather department warned that the intensity of the rain might exceed 15 mm per hour in some locations, which could result in waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Airlines issue advisories

Meanwhile, several Airlines, including SpiceJet and Air India, on Tuesday warned their passengers of potential delays and snags in flight operations due to continuous rainfall in Delhi NCR. Taking to social media platform X, airlines requested passengers to check their flight status in advance in their respective travel advisories.

Air India said on X, “Persistent rain may affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving, and allow extra travel time to the airport.”

Spice Jet also said, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”