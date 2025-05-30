/IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; red alert, heavy rainfall warning sounded for Kerala | Weather forecast here

India's weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region, warning that citizens can expect stormy weather on Friday (May 30).

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for eight districts of Kerala. The IMD has predicted that isolated places in the southern Indian state will experience heavy rainfall over the next three to four days.

Delhi 'orange alert'

The IMD, in its weather alert for the region, has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h.

As per the forecast, partly cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the day, with light to moderate rains across various parts of the city. The temperatures today are expected to hover between a high of 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.