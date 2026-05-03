/IMD issues nationwide alert: Rain, storms, and strong winds to hit THESE regions - Check details inside

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 2, 2026) has predicted widespread rains, thunderstorms, and high winds over the northeastern and Eastern regions of India for the next five days, along with prolonged showers in the Southern region. IMD predicted that showers could disrupt transportation in several parts of the country, posing a threat to land, rail, and air travel.



Northeastern regions are likely to be affected by widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days. During the early days of this period, regions like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These regions are susceptible to flooding, reduced visibility, and landslides due to the hilly areas, which may affect roadways.

Which other regions are likely to experience rain?

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West Bengal and Sikkim are also under a multi-day rain alert, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected to intensify between May 4 and 5. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to see intermittent rain and thunderstorms over the next week. In some areas, thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 km/h may occur, raising the risk of flight disruptions, train delays, and highway closures.



Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are expected to witness scattered showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through the first week of May. Isolated areas may also experience hailstorms and dust storms, particularly on May 4 and 5. These conditions could disrupt travel plans, especially for those heading to hilly regions, where landslides and road blockages are more likely during such weather.



The central region, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, would experience isolated thunderstorms along with strong winds, whereas the south peninsula of India is likely to have continuous rains for a while. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms until at least May 6. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Tamil Nadu through May 8, after which coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may see intense showers around May 5–6.



Meanwhile, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh may initially face heatwave conditions, while Tamil Nadu, especially its coastal regions, could experience hot and humid weather.