/Delhi judge found dead inside bathroom at Green Park residence

A 30-year-old judicial officer was found dead inside the bathroom of his Green Park residence in south Delhi, with police suspecting he died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, who was posted as Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Karkardooma Court in North-East Delhi. Police said they received a call at the Safdarjung Enclave police station around 1.45 pm from his brother-in-law, who informed them about the incident.

Upon reaching the spot, police found Sharma inside a locked bathroom. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Early findings suggest death by hanging, though police said the investigation is still ongoing and no foul play has been ruled in or out.

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Family members told police that Sharma had called his father around 10 pm the previous night and sounded distressed, saying he was finding it difficult to cope. His father, who was in Alwar at the time, immediately left for Delhi and arrived at the residence around midnight. The family has claimed that Sharma had been going through domestic troubles for nearly two months and had been under significant mental stress.

As per the father's account, an argument had taken place at home before the incident. When the family could not locate Sharma, they tried calling his phone and heard it ringing from inside the bathroom. The door was eventually opened through a window, where he was found hanging from a piece of cloth.

Sharma completed his law degree from Symbiosis Law School in 2018 and joined the Delhi Judicial Service in June 2021. He had been serving as a full-time Secretary at the DLSA, Karkardooma Court since October 2025. His body has been sent for a postmortem. Police are currently recording statements of family members and people close to him to piece together the sequence of events leading up to his death.

