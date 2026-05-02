Tensions flared up in Falta in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday (April 02) as residents staged protests alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

Protesters demanded a repoll in the area, claiming TMC supporters were issuing threats. They also sought deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across Falta to ensure security.

Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

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Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. A local woman claimed, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed." Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said as quoted by ANI.



The protest comes as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission of India over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voter turnout in the repolling reached 72.5% across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly and 72.36% in four booths in Diamond Harbour Assembly, taking the combined turnout to 72.43% till 3 PM on Saturday. Micro-observers are closely monitoring the process, with additional oversight from the Kolkata Election Commission office.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed confidence that the TMC will emerge victorious in the ongoing Assembly elections. Addressing counting agents via video conferencing, she dismissed exit poll projections as an attempt to "manipulate the stock market."

"We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now."

She further accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing brutality against TMC workers and said those affected would be rewarded. "The party in the coming days will reward those who faced the brutality of the CAPF," she said.