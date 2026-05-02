/Will MS Dhoni play against Mumbai Indians? Ex-CSK teammate drops prediction, says ‘…100 per cent’

Every time CSK plays an IPL 2026 game, everyone wonders whether MS Dhoni will be back in action. And although he continues to recover from the calf injury he sustained ahead of the season, Dhoni makes headlines every time his IPL franchise is in action. The whole cycle continues as CSK hosts old-foes Mumbai Indians on Saturday evening (May 2), with all eyes on Dhoni’s anticipated comeback to the cricket field. But is he fit? Will he play against Mumbai? His former IPL and India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin predicts the wait might continue.

CSK has played eight matches so far, winning three and losing the remaining five, while sitting in seventh spot on the points table. With plenty at stake and to fight for, importantly in Dhoni’s absence, they take on the Mumbai Indians in Chennai. MS Dhoni’s side, however, won the previous contest between the two almost a week earlier in Wankhede in a lop-sided tie, aiming to do a double on the visitors.



While the onus is also on Rohit Sharma’s fitness, who has missed a few games due to an injury, Dhoni will keep hogging all attention as the toss time approaches. Speaking on his YouTube channel about their chances of attaining full fitness and playing Saturday’s marquee clash, Ashwin said, “I don’t know about Rohit Sharma, but Dhoni won’t play 100 per cent, I don’t think so. He can surprise as well because he’s that kind of guy, but I don’t think Dhoni will play.

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“I think Rohit will also not play, but it is a good chance for Suryakumar Yadav to come back in form because he’ll not get a better wicket for batting,” Ashwin remarked.



Earlier, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey also commented on Dhoni’s potential comeback to the playing XI for the remainder of this season, saying MS came very close to being 100 per cent but decided against taking up a youngster’s spot as the team looks like maintaining the winning combination in the quest for a playoff spot.

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Ashwin backs Sarfaraz at three

Sarfaraz has shown glimpses of form during his brief stays thus far this tournament, but a lack of clarity on his batting position and role has restricted him from opening his arms and scoring runs at will. With no Aayush Mhatre at three, CSK are yet to finalise his replacement for that spot.



“I am saying just one thing, Chennai should lock Sarfaraz Khan to No. 3. Don’t keep him in impact because he has been your best batter this season apart from Sanju Samson. So, fix him at No. 3,” Ashwin continued.

