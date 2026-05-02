At the Zee WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit held in Colombo on Saturday, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, called for deeper physical connectivity between the two neighbours, including the possibility of direct road links. Jha described the forum as reflecting the depth of bilateral ties, stating, “This is the forum that our relationship deserves,” and emphasised that India and Sri Lanka are “civilisational twins.” He further said there is a need to “open the door” to land connectivity between the two countries, whether through a bridge or a tunnel, noting that the idea has been under discussion for decades.

‘Civilisational twins’ and shared regional challenges

The Indian High Commissioner underlined that both nations are bound by a civilisational connection and are inheritors of a shared historical past. Highlighting the broader global context, Jha underlined that both countries are navigating an era marked by instability and rapid change. “We are living through an extraordinary period of global turbulence,” he said, pointing to shifting geopolitical alignments and weakening trust in the international order. He added that “geopolitical competition is reshaping” global systems, while “economic uncertainty becomes a permanent form” of the contemporary environment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stressed that these shared challenges reinforce the need for closer regional cooperation, noting that “there is a certain need that brings us together.”

Connectivity gap and fixed link proposal

The envoy noted that while the sea distance between Colombo and Chennai is roughly 300 kilometres, but, “the gap between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar—the closest points between the two countries—is only about 30 kilometres..yet", he pointed out, “there is still no direct road, railway link, or ferry service operating at scale.” He also highlighted the absence of an energy grid connection or pipeline, describing the situation as ‘frankly an anomaly.’

Jha further stated that a fixed link between the two countries “would transform the economic geography of the entire region.” According to him, such a connection would help Sri Lanka achieve its ambition of becoming a regional hub in a way that neither port expansion nor airport upgrades alone can deliver

Focus on connectivity and future integration

Jha’s pitch for enhanced connectivity, including direct road infrastructure, signals an ambition to move beyond conventional maritime and air links towards deeper physical integration. While no formal project details were outlined, the emphasis on connectivity reflects a broader policy direction aimed at strengthening people-to-people links, trade flows and regional resilience between the two neighbouring economies.

The summit brought together senior political leaders, ministers, diplomats and business figures from both countries to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainty.