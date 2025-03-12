The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on March 12 amid downpours over the last few days.

Advertisment

The unseasonal showers have severely impacted the salt production in the region, which had resumed only a few days ago. Incessant rainfall over the past two days has brought the operations to a halt, impacting local producers.

Also read | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges newlywed couples to ‘give birth immediately’ amid delimitation concerns

The fishing boats have also been docked as a precautionary measure amid the heavy rainfall warnings. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts, including Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Madurai, Theni, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal.

Advertisment

Authorities have warned about waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas. Traffic may also be affected in several regions due to rainfall.

Also read | Narcotics worth $3.8mn seized on way to Maldives from Tamil Nadu

Fishermen warning

Advertisment

The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the affected places. “Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over along and off south Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep, Maldives; Comorin areas,” said IMD.

Also read | Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI arrests Bengaluru hotelier's grandson

Forecast for other regions

According to the weather department, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness thunderstorms today. Similar weather conditions have also been predicted for Assam and Meghalaya from March 12 to 15. The IMD further said Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience rain from March 12 to 16.

Also read | Argentina port city 'destroyed' by massive rainstorm, 13 dead

The IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky, with mist in the morning and surface winds throughout the day for New Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)