Illegal immigration epidemic: Ministry identifies hotspots of illegal manpower recruitment across India

In a recent disclosure, the Indian Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan addressed pressing concerns about the exploitation of individuals by unscrupulous travel and placement agents running illegal operations in India. The revelations shed light on the challenges faced by the government in fighting against fraudulent practices and ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad.

In a stark revelation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has exposed the rampant presence of illegal agents and travel agencies involved in unauthorized manpower recruitment for overseas employment, creating a pervasive issue across multiple states in India.

The comparison reveals alarming figures, with Andhra Pradesh topping the list at 471, followed closely by Uttar Pradesh with 400, Tamil Nadu with 360, Maharashtra with 309, Delhi with 292, and Punjab with 190 such entities. The state-wise breakdown brings into focus the regional disparities and nuances of this issue, demanding immediate attention and stringent action.

The minister acknowledged the prevalence of illegal practices by numerous travel agencies involved in illicit manpower recruitment for overseas employment. As of October 30, 2023, a total of 2,925 illegal agents have been identified and reported through the eMigrate Portal.

The minister revealed startling figures related to encounters with illegal Indian immigrants in the United States. Over the past five years, US authorities reported encounters with more than 2,00,000 illegal Indian immigrants, with the highest cases, 96,917, documented in 2022-23. The data, sourced from the US Customs and Border Protection, exposes the gravity of the situation and the challenges faced by Indian nationals seeking entry into the US.

Murleedharan also outlined diplomatic and consular measures in place to assist Indian nationals facing deportation due to illegal immigration issues. The government actively organises Open Houses and Consular Camps, offering support and guidance to Indians abroad.

Additionally, various initiatives, including the 'Surakshit Jayen Prashikshit Jayen' campaign and Pre-Departure Orientation & Training (PDOT) programs, aim to raise awareness and ensure safe and legal migration.

To address the broader issue, India has inked migration and mobility partnership agreements with several countries, emphasizing the importance of harnessing India's demographic dividend.