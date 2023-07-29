Manipur starts collecting biometric data of 'illegal' immigrants from Myanmar

The government of the Indian state of Manipur on Saturday resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all the 'illegal' immigrants from Myanmar after receiving instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Govt of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," as per the official release.

The release further said that a team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants in Imphal East District today.

"A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of State Government Officers in this campaign, assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa, Imphal East District today," it said.

"The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The same is targeted for completion by September 2023," the release added.

Manipur rally calls for action against insurgents

On Saturday, a massive rally was organised in Manipur's capital city Imphal by a prominent civil society group to demand action against "Kuki-Chin terrorists." The rally aimed to address the ongoing ethnic clashes in the northeastern state and protect the territorial integrity of Manipur amid the Kuki-Zo-Chin tribes' demands for a separate administration.

The people participating in the rally were determined to put an end to the ongoing ethnic conflict and address the issues caused by suspected narco-terrorists from Myanmar, who were believed to be creating disturbances in Manipur.

The organisers stated that their intention to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take prompt action to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

They also voiced their concern about the situation, which they believed was exacerbated by the influx of illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies)

