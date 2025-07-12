/IIM-Calcutta student raped inside boys' hostel | What police said

An Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta student was allegedly raped by a fellow student inside the boys' hostel of the business school, the police said on Saturday. The accused was arrested by the Haridevpur Police Station.

A police officer said that the accused called the victim for a counselling session and made her consume a drink laced with drugs inside the hostel. He raped her after she lost consciousness.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," the police officer said.

The victim said the accused later threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

"The accused student was detained last night before being formally arrested," he added.

The incident comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata.

The incident took place on June 25, when a student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.