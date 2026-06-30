/IGP Kashmir says all agencies prepared as multi-layered security covers Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Srinagar Police, in coordination with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other emergency response agencies, conducted a large-scale joint mock drill at the Yatra Bhawan transit camp to assess preparedness for responding to potential terror threats and other emergencies.

The Srinagar transit camp is one of the most sensitive locations during the annual pilgrimage. It accommodates hundreds of pilgrims travelling via the Baltal route and includes temporary tents, community kitchens (langars), and the Yatra Bhawan, where devotees arriving by train, private vehicles, or after registration stay before proceeding on the pilgrimage. Given its strategic importance and high pilgrim footfall, the site remains a key focus of the security apparatus.

Also read: India ends emergency restrictions on retail sale of petrol and diesel to commercial buyers from July 1

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The mock exercise simulated a complex emergency scenario involving a suicide (Fidayeen) attack on the Yatra Bhawan. Security forces rehearsed coordinated operational responses, including rapid deployment, neutralisation of the attackers, room intervention operations, evacuation of trapped pilgrims, rescue of the injured, and medical response.

The exercise was led by tactical units of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), with support from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Health Department medical teams, and the civil administration.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), trained for rapid response in high-risk situations, demonstrated their operational capabilities and coordinated action during the simulated attack. The drill focused on ensuring swift evacuation procedures and minimising casualties in the event of a terrorist strike.

Trending Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, said comprehensive and multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of this year's Amarnath Yatra.

"All security agencies are working in close coordination. Extensive mock drills have been conducted to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of every agency in the event of any emergency or contingency," Birdi said.

Officials said the exercise forms part of an extensive, multi-district security preparedness plan implemented across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on July 3, 2026.

Similar multi-agency mock drills, including simulations of hostage rescue, anti-sabotage operations, disaster response, and emergency evacuation, have also been carried out along the Yatra route to evaluate inter-agency coordination and strengthen response mechanisms.