The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2025 on Wednesday (April 30) at 11 am, CISCE chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Tuesday.



A press release issued by CISCE said the results will be declared on April 30, 2025, at 11.00 am.

Advertisment

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," Emmanuel said.

Last year, the results were announced on May 6.

ICSE, ISC RESULTS 2025: Sites, other details to check

Advertisment

Students can check their scores on the official websites, https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org using the links.



For checking your ICSE or ISC results, ensure that you have the following details ready:

> Unique ID provided by the school

> Index number from your admit card

> Captcha code displayed on the result page



Having these details handy will make the process smoother.

Steps to download your scorecard

> Go to the website https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org

Advertisment

> Click on ‘ICSE 10th Result 2025’ or ‘ISC 12th Result 2025’, as applicable.

> Enter your Unique ID, Index number, and the Captcha code.

> Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

> You can download it and take a few printouts for future reference.



Note: Students must secure at least 33% overall and 35% in each subject to pass.

Recheck option available for limited period

Candidates not satisfied with their results can apply for a recheck via the CISCE Service Portal accessible through the ‘Public Services’ link on https://cisce.org.

Users must log in using a registered email ID and password. Those without an account may register using the ‘Register Now’ option.

School heads can also apply for a recheck on behalf of their candidates through the CAREERS portal.

The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results and will remain open until May 4, 2025. Requests submitted beyond this date will not be entertained.

Re-evaluation available after recheck results

Candidates dissatisfied with their recheck results may apply for re-evaluation of the specific answer scripts.

Applications for re-evaluation must also be submitted through the ‘Public Services’ link on the CISCE website. The online re-evaluation window will be available for only three days following the announcement of the recheck results. The exact date of this announcement will be notified on the official website.

Improvement Exam

CISCE has announced that candidates wishing to improve their marks in the same examination year may appear for the Improvement Examination in a maximum of two subjects. This examination is scheduled to be held in July 2025.