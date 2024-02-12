Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescues 11 from stranded vessel

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram on Monday (Feb 12) rescued a fishing boat with 11 crew members of IFB King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466) on board, off the coast of Minicoy Island in the Arabian Sea.

The ones aboard the boat were stranded at high seas due to engine failure since February 5.

The vessel was safely towed from 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy, said the official.

In December 2023, the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram rescued another India-bound merchant vessel after it was targeted by a drone to native shores in the Arabian Sea, said an official.

Missile strike hits merchant ship off India’s coast

Earlier, on Dec 23, a missile strike damaged MV Chem Pluto off India's coast, which was carrying crude oil and was heading towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Navy, responding to the missile strike incident that occurred in the Arabian Sea on MT Chem Pluto on Saturday (Dec 23), diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in the area while undertaking routine surveillance.

It also diverted the Indian naval ship Mormugao to assess the situation and provide assistance to MT Chem Pluto.

"The naval maritime patrol aircraft overflew MT Chem Pluto at 1315 h on 23 Dec and established contact with the crew. The crew reported all 22 crew members to be safe and that the fire had been extinguished. Navy also communicated details of the developing situation to all Indian maritime agencies for rendering necessary assistance," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"Indian Naval Ship Mormugao communicated with MT Chem Pluto at 1930 h on 23 Dec 23 to ascertain if any assistance was required. CGS Vikram, also present at the scene, was directed to escort the vessel to Mumbai. Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist will be embarking MV Chem Pluto on arrival at Mumbai to sanitise the vessel and undertake further investigation," it further said in a statement.