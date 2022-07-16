I2U2 summit is not against anyone, says Israel envoy Naor Gilon

Emphasizing the cooperative role of the I2U2 summit, Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon has said that the grouping is "not against anyone,” adding that “it's for our people and for making the world a better place".

The grouping of India, Israel, UAE & US held its first summit level meeting last week with two key projects being announced. Both projects, one on food projects and one on renewal energy will be undertaken in India.

Speaking to WION’s Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, envoy Gilon said I2U2 or West Asian Quad is a "very, very positive initiative that will help, change the reality and cooperation and friendships in the region.".

The grouping first met at the foreign ministers level last year during EAM Jaishankar's Israel visit and since then has taken off significantly. Full interview.

WION: How do you see the I2U2 summit happening and the role of Israel in this major West Asian quad

Naor Gilon: I think it's a very important and interesting imitative in the sense that none of the 4 countries involved, India, Israel, United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE). They have no common border, but they only have common values and interests, and we are going to unite together and work together to implement these values and interests. It is not against anyone, it's for our people, for making the world a better place. There are two projects we will work together to implement, one in the field of food security, food corridors in India and another one is clean tech, and clean energy, also in India. With the implementation of technologies, funding from different actors including Israel. So, I think, it's a very very positive initiative that will help, change the reality and cooperation and friendships in the region.

WION: Do you think it's because of the Abraham accords that this grouping has emerged.

Naor Gilon: Of course, there is no doubt that the basis of everything for the big change we are seeing in the middle east is the Abraham accords. Without the Abraham accords, we would not see for example the UAE not joining it with such enthusiasm. I think the Abraham accords, is really huge change for the middle east, because although we had very important peace accords with important Neighbours like Jordan and Egypt, but these were based on land problems, land swaps etc. But now we are doing peace with countries that are far away from Israel and really don't have an issue with Israel as well. Morrocco, Bahrain, UAE, and this is a change. I must say, probably, we have to thank Iran also because the fear of Iran for these countries undoubtfully is one of the elements that is uniting them, pushing them to be closer to Israel, which is considered the biggest opponent, I guess, of the Iranian behaviour, destabilizing, supporting terrorism. I think they deserve a lot of credit for the Abraham accords, and then I2U2, which is really a continuation of that.

WION: How does India benefit or is central to I2U2?

Naor Gilon: I think the first two projects are in India. Their collaboration on high technology and health is very important. US, Israel, and UAE are there, so it's a good neighbourhood partnership, and brings abilities in different fields on the table, be it technology be it financial, be it both. It is a huge opportunity also for India.