/I-PAC raids: SC raps Bengal govt, issues notice, stays FIRs against ED officials

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police on the Enforcement Directorate’s petitions seeking a CBI probe against them for allegedly obstructing raids at I-PAC premises last week and taking away evidence. In a setback to the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengaln and the Kolkata Police, the Supreme Court paused the FIRs registered against officers of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with their searches against the political consultancy firm I-PAC.

The bench of Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi also sought replies from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Personnel & Training, CM Mamata Banerjee, and the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal on the central agency’s petition seeking the suspension of Bengal’s DGP Rajeev Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, among others.

The court has also sought a reply to the petition for a CBI probe in the matter.

‘If not answered, it shall lead to lawlessness’: SC

During the hearing, the top court said that there are larger questions that emerge in ED’s plea, and if not answered, it shall lead to lawlessness. The court posted the ED’s plea for a hearing on February 3 and directed the West Bengal police to protect CCTV footage of raids on I-PAC premises.

“There are larger questions which emerge and if not answered shall lead to lawlessness. If central agencies are working bona fide to probe a serious offence, a question arises: Can they be obstructed by party activities?” the court said.

The Supreme Court also said that it is “very much disturbed” by the chaos in the Calcutta High Court during a hearing related to the face-off between the ED and the Bengal government.

Rapping the Bengal government, the court said, “Necessary to examine issue so that offenders aren’t allowed to be protected under the shield of the state’s law enforcing agencies.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by the ED over the alleged obstruction of its raids in Kolkata last week on I-PAC, a firm that provides political consultancy to the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The probe agency told the court that Mamata has a “shocking pattern” of barging into premises during proceedings by statutory authorities.

‘This is mobocracy,’ says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Appearing for the central agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accused Banerjee of “theft” and said she took evidence from the residence of IPAC co-founder Pratik Jain. “This kind of act will encourage state police officers to aid and abet such cases,” he said, and demanded the suspension of top Bengal cops.

“This is mobocracy,” Mehta told the court, describing the chaos in Calcutta High Court on January 9 when a battery of lawyers not linked to the case disrupted the proceedings, leading the judge to adjourn the hearing.

The bench asked if the high court was converted into Jantar Mantar. Solicitor General Mehta said a WhatsApp message asked lawyers to come to the court at a specific time, leading to the chaos.

Mehta said that “this is not the first time” that Mamata Banerjee has done this and urged the top court to settle the issue once and for all.

‘Election data is confidential, and it is all kept there’: Kapil Sibal

Appearing for Banerjee, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the need for the ED to go to Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls. “The last development in the coal scam case took place in February 2024. What were they doing there in 2026. We all know IPAC takes care of elections in West Bengal. There is a formal contract between IPC and TMC,” he said.

“Election data is confidential, and it is all kept there. There will be a lot of info on candidates, etc. Once you have info, how do we fight the election? Chairman (Banerjee) has the right to protect it and thus went there,” he said.