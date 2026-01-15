/Russia claims to have seized 116 square miles of Ukrainian territory in January

The Russian military as claimed by Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian General Staff, has captured more than 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in the first half of January. Since last year Moscow says it has taken over 6,640 square kilometres from Kyiv.

The Russian forces are expanding the buffer zone in the bordering Sumy and Kharkov regions, the senior general said, according to Russian news agency TASS.

There has, however, not been any statement from the Ukrainian military or official on the claims made by Russia on seizing the territory.

But if true, this does escalate military confrontation and persistent tension in the contested areas. This also raises international concerns about the situation and regional stability.

Russia uses nuclear capable missile to hit Ukraine?

Just last week, January 9, it was reported that Russia hit Ukraine’s western Lviv Oblast with and intermediate-range ballistic system called the Oreshnik missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear payload. The site of attack was about 70 kilometers from Poland border. The missile struck a large, underground gas storage facility, and caused blackout in the area, said Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytskyi.

Just before the attack, Ukrainian Telegram channels alerted about likely launch of missile from Russia’s Kapustin Yar test site, while an air raid alert covering the entire country was sounded by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Over ten powerful explosions, were reported by the locals which may have been caused by multiple warheads detonating upon impact.

What is the Oreshnik missile