Elon Musk on Wednesday (Jan 14) asked X users if they can ‘break’ Grok’s newly-implemented image moderation, and netizens have truly delivered. For context, Musk’s post comes as X, formerly Twitter, announced that measures to stop the AI chatbot from stripping women down into “bikinis, underwear, and similar attire” have been put in place. Within hours, the comment section of Musk’s post was filled with bikini-clad pics of the ‘Chief twit’ himself. Scroll down to see.

What Grok moderation?

Recently, X was flooded by sexually explicit, twisted pictures generated by Musk’s Grok AI under a disturbing new trend referred to as the ‘bikini trend’. The online trend saw Grok and X users asking the chatbot to create images of females, in many cases minors, in “bikinis, underwear, and similar attire”. This feat could be done using the simplest of commands. Users discovered that they can simply reply to a picture and ask Grok AI to "take off her clothes" or "put her in a bikini" and the chatbot will comply. Some users went further, in one case, a user asked Grok to "add erotically placed wet oozing tentacles wrapped around her to the photo" in reply to a stranger's selfie.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Bikini’ Musk takes over X

Following an uproar, X said it has now “geoblock [ed] the ability” for all users, paid or otherwise. Following this, Musk, in a post, enquired: “Can anyone actually break Grok image moderation?”.

The replies! X users were quick to poke fun at Musk’s question by asking Grok AI to put the X CEO in bikinis, different types, colours, some of them pretty explicit.

One user instructed Grok to “create an image of Elon Musk with in a bikini with a rocket between his leg on planet mars with a lolipop in his mouth, looking very sexy,” and the AI complied.

Another posted a picture of Musk and asked Grok to reimagine it as if it was “a swimwear model doing a photoshoot at the beach.”

Others asked it to put Musk in a “sheer see-thru nightgown with no clothes underneath,” and Grok did exactly that. The user while posting a screenshot of the results noted that Grok moderated the results when asked to generate a similarly explicit image of a female.