I am not joining BJP: Sachin Pilot

A day after he was sacked from the Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president posts, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday has said that he is not joining BJP.

"I am not joining BJP. Some leaders in Rajasthan trying to fuel speculation that I am joining BJP but I am not doing so," he said.

Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and two of his loyalists were sacked from the Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday.

The decision to remove Pilot was taken after the conclusion of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

In place of Pilot, Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has been named as the new PCC chief.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.



(With inputs from agencies)