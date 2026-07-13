/'I am Hindu but I lock my religion...': Ex-BJP leader Annamalai delivers fiery speech on 'big regime change', lays out plans for Tamil Nadu polls 2031

In his first major public event since leaving the BJP, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday (July 12) said that there was “no need to display highlight and display religion every time." Speaking on what a “true Hindu” means, Annamalai said that he “locks up” his caste and religion inside his house when he steps out. He was delivering a speech in Pollachi in an event of his organisation “We the leaders” first anti-drug conference. He also emphasized that he is a proud nationalist and Indian, and a Hindu. In June this year, after saffron party's poor performance in the Tamil Nadu polls, Annamalai resigned but his primarily reason to exit the party was ideological and strategic differences with the party's central leadership over Tamil Nadu politics.

What he said about his organisation and TN polls?

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After exiting the party, Annamalai founded "We the Leaders" as a public political movement. Now, he has said that he had not invited anyone to join the ‘We the Leaders’ movement. While forming it, he had announced that this movement would evolve into a party that would contest the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, due in five years. “I am one among you in 'We The Leaders.' We should plan to plant 50 lakh trees over the next six months,” he said, according to ANI news agency. Regarding the movement, Annamalai said there were 17 per cent women associated with it. “14% of them are from 18-25 years. 54% persons are below the age of 35. There will be a big change in 2031 elections. Gen Z had made a change in 2026 election, they will make another change in 2031 also,” he said.