A chilling murder mystery in Hyderabad, the capital of the Indian state of Telangana, has left police puzzled as the investigators have so far failed to recover even a single body part of the deceased. The case involves a 35-year-old man allegedly killing his wife following petty dispute.

Gurumurthy, who is a retired Army soldier from Andhra Pradesh state, allegedly killed his wife P Venkata Madhavi, dismembered her body, boiled the parts and disposed them at several nearby locations, including a lake in the city’s outskirts.

Hyderabad police puzzled

Gurumurthy has confessed to the crime and Hyderabad Police have been trying to gather technical and scientific evidence to corroborate the claims over the past few days, but with little success.

“We cannot go by mere claims. We are collecting all technical and scientific pieces of evidence. The case is under investigation,” Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Gurumurthy has been taken into police custody but no arrest has been made so far in this case.

Police say they still don’t have enough clues as to what happened to the wife’s body.

“As of now, we don’t have any reasons to believe it was a premeditated crime. It seems like the result of a petty quarrel. We are questioning the suspect and we have not recovered any body parts. We do not have enough clues,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Praveen Kumar told the publication.

Police have already recovered the pressure cooker, a water heater and a knife that may have been used by the accused to carry out the disposal.

As per media reports, Gurumurthy earlier confessed to chopping off her wife’s body using kitchen knives and then boiling the parts in pressure cooker for five to six hours using a mortar and pestle to grind the bones.

The victim was reported missing to police on January 18 by her mother Subamma.

