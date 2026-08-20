/Husband shoots wife outside bank in Lucknow, kills sister, self

In a shocking incident a man from Lucknow shot his wife outside the bank where she worked. He then returned home and killed his sister before shooting himself dead. Divya Mishra, working as a relationship manager at ICICI Bank was killed in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon by Manas Bajpai.

Divya and Manas, who was also a bank employee with SBI bank got married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. Divya had reportedly filed for divorce last year.

Manas was allegedly waiting outside his wife's bank in an auto, and as soon as she stepped out of a car, he fired two shots at her. Divya was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

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After shooting his wife, Manas returned home in Husaria area, around 2.5 km from the bank, and killed his sister before taking his life.

Around 12.15 pm a call was made to the police about a woman being shot near Gujaria Chauraha. Half an hour later, at 12.45 pm, another call about a man having shot himself at his residence was made to the police.

"The police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, the police received information about a man who had killed his sister and committed suicide by shooting himself. It was verified that he was the same man, Manav Vajpayee, who had also killed his wife and sister, and then committed suicide. A WhatsApp status on his phone defines the incident. Three weapons were recovered from the house of the man," said Diksha Sharma, DCP-East.

Before carrying out the shooting, Manas also uploaded a WhatsApp story about his wife's murder, his own suicide, and about killing his sister.

“Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," read his WhatsApp story.