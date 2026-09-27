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Humayun Kabir sparks row with ‘Allah book his ticket’ remark on Suvendu Adhikari

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 23:58 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 23:58 IST
Humayun Kabir sparks row with ‘Allah book his ticket’ remark on Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Photograph: (ANI)

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AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir sparked controversy in West Bengal by making controversial "Allah book his ticket" remarks targeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, before later retracting and wishing him a long life.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and MLA Humayun Kabir has triggered a political row in West Bengal after making controversial remarks about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ahead of the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad, Kabir said he wanted Adhikari to stop being chief minister and become a former chief minister.

“I will pray to the Almighty that he leaves the world as soon as possible. May Allah book his ticket. There will be an end to arrogance,” Kabir said.

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Kabir also referred to former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, while speaking about political leaders who died in assassinations or accidents.

He accused Adhikari of becoming “arrogant” after coming to power and alleged that minorities were being harassed under his government.

Kabir later sought to clarify his remarks, saying he had not taken the chief minister’s name and that his comments were made in the context of his allegations of police harassment.

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He subsequently said he wished the chief minister a long life and wanted him to complete his full term in office before eventually becoming prime minister.

Kabir maintained that his primary grievance was against what he described as police harassment. He said his earlier remarks were about wanting Adhikari to leave the chief minister’s post and become a former chief minister.

The remarks have drawn attention as they came days before the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll, adding a political dimension to the controversy.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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