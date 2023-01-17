'Huge success' for India's diplomatic efforts: UNSC blacklists LeT Dep. chief Abdul Makki as global terrorist

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Abdul Rehman Makki has been blacklisted as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Makki, who is the deputy chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, has been blacklisted under the UN’s ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee. This means his name has been added to the list of individuals and entities subject to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Watch | Gravitas: China shields Pakistani terrorist at UNSC

UN in a statement announced, “on 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.”

As per the sanctions committee, the LeT deputy chief was involved in planning, raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to unleash violence on India; particularly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

This comes just months after China blocked a June 2022 attempt by India and the United States to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. The two nations have already listed him as a terrorist under their respective domestic laws.

Responding to the news, Indian former Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, under whose tenure India and the US had made the 2022 pitch, called the listing a “huge success”.

Talking to PTI, the former ambassador said, it was the “first terrorist listing proposal by India in the Security Council to be approved and, further, expressly mentioning terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir emanating from Pakistan. India’s presence in the Council and as Chair of the Counter-terrorism Committee has considerably enhanced the focus on terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.”

(With inputs from agencies)

