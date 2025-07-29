/How PM Modi attacked Congress with Nehru reference, poem: 'Lamho ne khata ki...' | Watch

Briefing the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress for questioning the government over its actions against Pakistan, saying the country has been suffering the punishment of the decisions taken by the party's governments since Independence.

"The Congress has always compromised on national security. Those who are asking today why PoK was not taken back should first answer whose government handed away the opportunity to Pakistan to capture PoK. The answer is clear. Whenever I mention (India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru) Nehruji, Congress, and its ecosystem get rattled. 'Lamhon ne khata ki, sadiyon ne saza paayi'. To date, the country is suffering the punishment of all the decisions that were taken since Independence," he said.

PM Modi accused the Congress of giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

"Opposing the armed forces, negativity for armed forces has been the old attitude of Congress...Pull up all of Pakistan’s statements and the statements of those who are opposing us here, they are the same with full stop and comma...The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan," he added.

Referring to India's strikes against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May, PM Modi sarcastically said that some people in India had been crying along with terrorists.

"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying, and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike, butit didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic - 'Why did you stop?'...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," he added.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the government's handling of Operation Sindoor.

"Yesterday I watched Rajnath Singh's speech. I listened quite carefully when people spoke. He said that Operation Sindoor began at 1.05 in the morning. He said that Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing - at 1.35, we had called Pakistan and told them that we hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation...Maybe he does not understand what he revealed. The DGMO of India was told by the government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor," he said.

"You told the Pakistanis exactly what you would do. You told them we would not hit military targets, you told them we do not want escalation... It means you have directly told Pakistan that you do not have the political will to fight. This is said by the Defence Minister. It means the government of India informed the Pakistani government that we have no political will, we don't want to fight. Surrender, immediate surrender in 30 minutes," the Congress MP added.