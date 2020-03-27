How gated societies are tackling the Covid-19 challenge amid lockdown

Large apartment complexes and gated communities see hundreds of service providers walking in everyday to cater to the needs of thousands of residents. But amid the 21-day lockdown, residents are constantly working on ways to minimise the risk of exposure while also not affecting the amenities being provided to fellow residents.

Many resident welfare associations have been actively following the evolving coronavirus situation for a while and ensuring that measures are ratcheted up on a regular basis.

“Weeks before the government imposed restrictions, we ensured that food delivery agents wouldn’t be allowed inside the complex. Instead we would go collect it at the gate. All the guards were provided sanitiser and masks. Thermal screening and hand wash were made mandatory for everyone entering the society. As each of our nine buildings have 18 floors, the maintenance team sanitises the lift buttons a few times everyday, besides replacing the protective film,” Ashish Kamdar, President of TVH Lumbini Residents Association told WION.

“After the Janata curfew was announced, we decided the domestic helps, cooks would not be allowed, whereas only those who supply milk, water cans and newspapers would be allowed into the society. Now during the 21-day lockdown, we have also started a new kitchen within our campus that prepares food for our maintenance staff and senior citizens, who are dependent on their cooks. We have also tied up with the local pharmacies to ensure that they can home deliver as required,” Kamdar added.

“The swimming pool, gym and other amenities are closed down, and even when people step out for a walk around the complex, we take adequate steps to ensure that a sufficient distance is maintained. The security staff have also been instructed to strictly enforce the rules and restrict people from gathering bat the common spaces,” Sanjay Bhansali, a resident told WION.

In order to reduce the need to step out of the community, some apartments have even sought the services of their regular vegetable vendors and store managers to be stationed at the apartment for longer hours.

“People are used to buying from the regular vendor, but this time around there is a one meter gap that has to be maintained between every customer in the queue,” said Thenappan Ramanthan a resident of Ceebros Boulevard.

With almost all residents working from home, many are volunteering to do their bit towards the community. “When there are many technicians and support staff working hard to serve the residents, we residents are playing a small part and reciprocating by providing them home-cooked meals thrice a day. Many more people are joining in and are helping out by providing meals and hot beverages to support the staff and appreciate their service” said Shobana, a college professor residing in Jayaram gardens.