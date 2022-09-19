Honda might discontinue its diesel cars in India as new emission norms come in place

Japanese car major, Honda is mulling discontinuing its diesel cars in India, per a report by Times of India. The company is reportedly attempting to focus its attention on clean and sustainable mobility.

Moreover, the decision to pull the plug on diesel cars comes in the backdrop of the Indian government introducing stricter emission norms. As reported by WION, the vehicles sold under Phase 2 of Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms will have to comply with Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.

“We are now not thinking too much about diesel. It’s very hard to clear RDE with the diesel. Even in Europe, most of the brands could not continue with diesel.” Takuya Tsumura, Honda Cars CEO was quoted as saying by the publication.

Lately, Honda has been focussing on adding hybrid cars to its fleet, whilst attempting to chalk out a comprehensive electric vehicle strategy for an emerging country like India.

Read more: LG and Honda join hands to develop EV batteries for the US market

The Indian government has been actively promoting electronic vehicles by providing subsidies to the customers as well as the manufacturers under its myriad Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes. Thus, it is quite reasonable that Honda is attempting a pivot on its old strategy.

However, Honda is not the only company to employ a change in strategy anticipating the new norms. According to multiple reports, the production of Skoda Octavia and Superb luxury sedans will be terminated in India from next year due to the RDE norms.

It is pertinent to note that due to the deteriorating air quality in India, the government directly went from BS4 norms to BS6, skipping an entire generation of emission norms.

The auto industry has not admired the sudden policy change but the government remains steadfast in its decision.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: