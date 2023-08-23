History created! World leaders react to Chandryaan-3's successful landing

History created. Chandryaan-3 landed successfully on the moon’s south pole on August 23. The Lander Module (LM) of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, successfully landed on the Moon on August 23.

The LM is propelling towards the moon's surface in the intended trajectory, the space organisation said.

India’s space agency shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), “’ India, I reached and you too!’: Chandrayaan-3’”.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023 ×

On August 18, the ISRO successfully performed the first deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. This was performed the day after the lander module separated from the propulsion module after a 34-day-long journey toward the Moon. On August 20, the ISRO performed the second and final deebost of the Lander Module to reduce the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km.

Lander health to be assessed, rover to come out, says ISRO chief

"The most difficult parts were the launch, landing and capture by the orbit of the Moon, the launch of the lander to descent and the final landing. The lander's health will be assessed and the rover will come out from Lander in the next few hours, said ISRO chief S Somanath.

Chandrayaan-3: World leaders react to successful landing



As Chandrayaan-3 steps on the moon, social media is flooded with heartfelt wishes from leaders around the world. Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government congratulated ISRO on X.

What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 23, 2023 ×

Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!



What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed.



And kudos once again to @esaoperations for… https://t.co/GT3kyWHP6L — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) August 23, 2023 ×

Heartiest congratulations to @isro and #India on the incredible success of #Chandrayaan3, becoming the first country to land on the Moon's south pole! 🇮🇳🌕



Your dedication to space exploration makes us all moonstruck.#Chandrayaan3Landing #isroindia pic.twitter.com/IQQ5rtxkrK — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) August 23, 2023 ×

A big moment for 🇮🇳 for the 🌎 and also for the 🌝



बधाई हो https://t.co/ysOuw7glPi — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 23, 2023 ×

Bill Nelson, the American politician and attorney serving as the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, also congratulated India and the team of scientists as ISRO.

Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023 ×

Heartiest congratulations to India 🇮🇳 for successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon!



This is not only a moment of national pride for our Indian friends but also an important milestone in the advancement of space science and technology, which ultimately… — NP Saud (@NPSaudnc) August 23, 2023 ×

India creates history!



As a South Asian nation, and neighbour, we are proud of the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 near the moon's south pole.



This is a success for all of humanity! Opening new avenues for new areas of exploration.



Congratulations #India.… — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) August 23, 2023 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE