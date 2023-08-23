ugc_banner

History created! World leaders react to Chandryaan-3's successful landing

Sriharikota Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Visitors touch a picture of the moon at Nehru planetarium as they gather to witness the landing of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, in New Delhi on August 23, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

India’s Chandryaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the south pole of the moon and etched its name in history. Leaders around the world congratulated India and the scientists of India’s space agency. 

History created. Chandryaan-3 landed successfully on the moon’s south pole on August 23. The Lander Module (LM) of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, successfully landed on the Moon on August 23. 

The LM is propelling towards the moon's surface in the intended trajectory, the space organisation said.

India’s space agency shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), “’ India, I reached and you too!’: Chandrayaan-3’”.

trending now

×

On August 18, the ISRO successfully performed the first deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. This was performed the day after the lander module separated from the propulsion module after a 34-day-long journey toward the Moon. On August 20, the ISRO performed the second and final deebost of the Lander Module to reduce the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km.

Lander health to be assessed, rover to come out, says ISRO chief 

"The most difficult parts were the launch, landing and capture by the orbit of the Moon, the launch of the lander to descent and the final landing. The lander's health will be assessed and the rover will come out from Lander in the next few hours, said ISRO chief S Somanath. 

Chandrayaan-3: World leaders react to successful landing
 

As Chandrayaan-3 steps on the moon, social media is flooded with heartfelt wishes from leaders around the world. Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government congratulated ISRO on X. 

×

×

×

×

×

×

Bill Nelson, the American politician and attorney serving as the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, also congratulated India and the team of scientists as ISRO.

×

×

×

×

 

(With inputs from agencies) 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

‘India is on the moon’: ISRO chief S Somanath celebrates Chandrayaan-3's triumph on lunar landing

'Every Indian household is celebrating,' PM Modi says after India lands on Moon

Rohit, Tendulkar lead wishes from sports fraternity after Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon Landing