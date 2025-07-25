Highlights | PM Modi: ‘India proud to be most trusted friend of Maldives’

Calling Maldives a vital partner in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 25) reaffirmed India’s commitment Maldives, saying New Delhi is proud to be Male’s “most trusted friend” and has always stood by the country as a first responder in times of need.

Standing alongside Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male, PM Modi congratulated the people of Maldives on the 60th anniversary of their independence and thanked Muizzu for inviting him as the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the historic occasion. “This year, India and Maldives also mark 60 years of diplomatic relations. But our bonds go beyond time — as deep as the ocean and as old as history itself,” said Modi.

Highlighting cultural ties, Modi said the release of commemorative stamps featuring traditional boats of both countries. “This shows we are not just neighbours but co-passengers on a shared journey,” he said. Modi reaffirmed that Maldives occupies a central place in India’s regional vision. “India is the closest neighbour of Maldives. Whether it is a natural disaster, a pandemic, or economic recovery post-COVID — India has always acted with friendship first. We take immense pride in being Maldives’ most trusted partner,” he said.

On the security front, Modi said that the two countries’ defence cooperation is a “symbol of mutual trust,” referring to the inauguration of the Maldives Defence Ministry building — a project supported by India. A large portrait of Modi featured prominently at the event, underscoring the significance of the collaboration. “This new building is a concrete representation of trust and our strong partnership,” he said.

India also announced a fresh Line of Credit worth $565 million for infrastructure and economic development in the Maldives. “The vision we laid out last October for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Partnership is now taking shape. As a result, our relationship is scaling new heights,” Modi said. He pointed to several India-backed infrastructure projects — including 4,000 social housing units, the Greater Male Connectivity Project, the Addu Road Development Project, and the redevelopment of Hanimaadhoo International Airport — as examples of transformative cooperation. “These will make Maldives a vital transit and economic hub,” he added. A new ferry system to enhance inter-island mobility is also in the pipeline.

In terms of trade, Modi said both nations are moving toward finalising a Bilateral Investment Treaty and exploring a Free Trade Agreement. “We aim to move from paperwork to prosperity. The Rupee-Rufiyaa settlement system and growing UPI adoption in Maldives will boost tourism and retail,” he said.

Modi also announced enhanced cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave to strengthen regional maritime security. On climate change, he said India would share its expertise in renewable energy with Maldives to tackle shared environmental challenges.

Earlier in the day, Modi received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at Republic Square in Male, kicking off his two-day state visit. In a special gesture, President Muizzu personally welcomed him at the airport, accompanied by his Foreign, Defence, Finance, and Homeland Security ministers.

“Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me,” PM Modi posted on X, expressing optimism that India-Maldives ties would scale new heights.