/High tech command centre for Amarnath Yatra upgraded after the Pahalgam attack

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the security of the Amarnath Yatra is one of the major concerns for the authorities. The Jammu and Kashmir government has upgraded the digital Hi-tech Command Control Centre for real-time surveillance of the Amarnath Yatra routes. This command centre makes sure to monitor every single pilgrim's movement across the Amarnath routes.

The Hi-tech Command Control Centre has around 120 people from around 35 government departments working day and night in two shifts. The departments working in the Hi-tech Command Control Centre include Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health, PHE, PDD, Telecom and many others.

There are around 101 PTZ High Definition 360-degree view cameras placed all throughout the routes from the base camps to the cave. Around 1052 cameras have been installed all around the routes of the Yatra. These cameras have been placed at strategically important places from both the Baltal and Nunwan base camps.

''Integrated Command Control Centre has been activated for the last three years and each year we are adding new features. We have introduced facial recognition cameras this time. We have also increased the number of CCTV Cameras and shifts that are manning the command centre have been increased. Representatives of the paramilitary forces are also there; civilian departments are also there. The whole objective is to monitor and provide a safe yatra to pilgrims coming, '' said V K Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

The digital Hi-tech Command Control Centre plays a very important role in analysing security threats. It also helps in identifying medical emergencies, potential disaster situations, locating missing individuals, and facilitating their recovery. And with the help of new tech gadgets, it has become easier for the authorities to keep track of the whole Amarnath Yatra.

''Sense of security is crucial, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack. This is being monitored at the highest level at both the state and central level. We are monitoring the movement of Yatri daily. This technology is helping us to keep unwanted elements away and we can identify the wrongdoers as we have the database. Not only in this portion as they can be a threat to Yatri's but overall law and order situation, technology is helping us. The track is difficult and high altitude and weather plays a crucial role, so it also helps us to make conscious decisions, '' said V K Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.