/High alert in 3 Kerala districts after two suspected Nipah cases trigger alarm

Three districts in India’s southern state of Kerala are on high alert after two people were found with suspected symptoms of the deadly Nipah virus, reviving fears of an outbreak that the state has battled in the past. The Kerala state health authorities sounded an alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad after routine surveillance flagged the Nipah infection during testing at government medical colleges in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Samples from the patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, Kerala health officials said on Friday.

Nipah protocols activated, special teams deployed

Kerala’s health minister, Veena George, convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and said that Nipah protocols have been activated in the affected districts.

“We have already strengthened preventive measures in line with Nipah protocol,” said George, adding, “Twenty-six special teams have been formed in each district to carry out contact tracing, monitor symptoms, and inform the public.”

Police assistance has been sought to help identify individuals who may have come into contact with the suspected patients, while containment zones are being prepared under the supervision of district collectors.

‘Stay vigilant,’ public cautioned

Officials are also scanning local records for any unnatural or unexplained deaths in the recent weeks. Helplines are being set up for the public, and awareness campaigns are being rolled out in the three districts.

Officials are using loudspeaker announcements and media outreach to inform people about symptoms and preventive steps. A high-level review meeting is scheduled for Friday evening to monitor the evolving situation.

Past Nipah outbreaks in Kerala

Kerala has witnessed many outbreaks of the Nipah virus in the recent years, most notably in 2018 and 2021, both of which led to fatalities and large-scale containment efforts. The virus, which can spread from animals to humans and also between people, has a high fatality rate and no known cure.

Earlier in May, a Nipah virus case was confirmed in Malappuram after a 42-year-old woman from the Valanchery municipality area tested positive. Later, the health minister declared the sole Nipah virus patient infection-free, after the patient tested negative in two consecutive samples.

What is Nipah virus? How does it spread?

The WHO identifies Nipah virus (NiV) as a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans). Nipah virus can be transmitted to humans from bats or pigs, or contaminated foods and can also be transmitted directly from human-to-human.

What are the symptoms?

Nipah virus (NiV) infection can cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe, including fever, headache, muscle pain, and respiratory issues like cough and sore throat. In severe cases, it can progress to encephalitis, causing drowsiness, disorientation, and mental confusion, potentially leading to coma and death.

The infection progresses rapidly and can lead to coma within 24-48 hours.

Mortality rate and long-term effects

The mortality rate of Nipah infection varies between 40% and 75%, depending on the virus strain. Some survivors may experience long-term side effects like persistent convulsions and personality changes.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural host of Nipah virus.